A pair of rare Sumatran tiger cubs have been enjoying a spot of "playful rough and tumble" while making their first public appearance at Chester Zoo.

The female twins, named Alif and Raya, were born in January but have only just started to explore the outside world.

Dayna Thain, the zoo's carnivore keeper, said to see the two cubs thriving was "absolutely wonderful".

Video footage courtesy of Chester Zoo

