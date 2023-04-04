The family of Olivia Pratt-Korbel have released videos of the nine-year-old after her killer was jailed for life.

Thomas Cashman, 34, has been ordered to serve a minimum term of 42 years in prison after being found guilty of her murder.

Cashman fatally shot Olivia and injured her mother Cheryl Korbel as he chased a fellow drug dealer into their home in Liverpool on the evening of 22 August.

"As is clear from the video, Olivia was a sassy, chatty girl who never ran out of energy," Merseyside Police said.

