CCTV footage shows the moments leading up to the fatal shooting of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in her own home.

Thomas Cashman can be seen chasing and firing shots at his intended target Joseph Nee.

Cashman then fired through the front door of Olivia's family home in Dovecot, Liverpool, fatally hitting her.

