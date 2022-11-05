Network Rail has issued a safety warning after a man was seen on CCTV narrowly missing being hit by a train.

The rail firm said the pedestrian had ignored a red warning light at the crossing near Runcorn and came within feet of a high-speed train before the London Euston to Glasgow service was forced to come to an emergency stop.

Lucy Jordan of Network Rail said: "When I see footage like this it always make my heart stop. The difference of just a few seconds could have led to tragedy for this man and I can't downplay the danger he was in."

She urged others to obey the signage and warning lights.

