A mobile art gallery is taking national artworks to the streets of Merseyside to make art more accessible and inclusive.

A truck filled with art from Tate Liverpool has gone on tour.

Helen Legg, director of Tate Liverpool said: "Works of art in our national collections belong to everybody... and everybody should have a right to see them."

One girl who went to the gallery told BBC North West Tonight it was "good because you get to explore very valuable art".

