A hairdresser with alopecia has said helping her clients who have hair loss "makes my day".

Gemma Dean, from St Helens, began with the condition, which causes hair loss, at the age of 19.

Her salon specialises in helping those with hair loss and her clients include people having chemotherapy and women going through the menopause.

"I understand when people come to me and they're so anxious and emotional, because I feel it the same and I've been through it," Ms Dean said.

"When they're leaving my shop and they're happy... it just makes my day."

