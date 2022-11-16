Rehearsals have started for the Chester Mystery Plays, a tradition which traces its history back to the 14th Century.

The performances are re-enactments of biblical stories, but with a Chester twist.

Although banned during the Reformation, the plays were revived in 1951 and now take place every five years.

The plays include a cast of more than 300 people and this year's director has recently returned from a stint at the National Theatre in London.

