The mayor of Liverpool City Region has called for "a sensible and adult discussion" over the treatment of refugees after violence outside a hotel housing asylum seekers.

Steve Rotheram told BBC Politics North West: "We have to start asking the questions about why it was inflamed."

A police officer and two members of the public were hurt when protests turned violent in Knowsley on Friday.

Mr Rotheram added that home secretary Suella Braverman "should not be allowed to abrogate responsibility for whipping up those sorts of sentiments in working class areas".

Ms Braverman tweeted that she condemned the "appalling disorder".

A 19-year-old man has been charged with violent disorder and assault by beating an emergency worker.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk