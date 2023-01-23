A man who was rescued from stormy seas after going into the water after a stricken dog has met the lifeboat crew who saved him.

Niall Robinson was hauled out of waves in New Brighton, Merseyside, in July 2020.

His mother Christine Robinson, 57, died after she too went in to help her dog.

Mr Robinson met the RNLI crew as they were given a Merseyside Police Chief Constable's commendation at Aintree racecourse.

