A ceremony has been held to commemorate the life of a Victorian woman who helped set up the UK's earliest-known mosque.

Born Francess Elizabeth Murray, she is believed to have been the first woman to convert to Islam on British soil when she became a Muslim in 1887.

She adopted the name Fatima - after one of Prophet Muhammad's daughters - and was soon appointed treasurer of the Liverpool Muslim Institute.

Current British Muslims described her as a "trailblazer" following a crowdfunder to install a headstone at her grave in Anfield Cemetery.

