A former golf course where top footballers once teed off is now home to badgers and foxes after being left to return to nature as part of a rewilding project.

Frodsham Golf Course in Cheshire closed a few years ago and is now managed by the Woodland Trust, who hope to plant about 40,000 native trees.

Site manager Neil Oxley says the area will become "somewhere for people to see nature close to where they live".

