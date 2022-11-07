Three burglars who broke in to a supermarket in an attempt to steal cigarettes left almost empty-handed after finding the tobacco counter had been emptied.

The trio were caught on CCTV ransacking the counter at Tesco in Helsby, near Frodsham, at about 21:30 GMT on New Year's Day.

Cheshire Police said that "unbeknown to the thieves, the counter had been emptied, so the trio fled the store will a small quantity of cash from the till".

The force has asked anyone living nearby to check their CCTV and doorbell cameras to see if they have any footage of the men, adding that "the same goes for anyone with any dashcam footage".

