A man who was abused at a council-run school has said police let him and other boys down by missing a crucial chance to stop it.

Jack Barnes, who waived his right to anonymity, told the BBC he felt he was failed by Liverpool City Council, which ran the now-closed Lower Lee residential school in Woolton.

He and other survivors have demanded a public inquiry to examine how the sexual and physical abuse was able to go unchecked for nearly two decades.

