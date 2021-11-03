Shards of so-called sea-ice have washed up on the shore at a beach on Merseyside.

Green Sefton said the formation on Ainsdale beach, Sefton, amid the increasingly icy conditions, was a "spectacular" view.

Sea-ice can form on the surface of calm water when temperatures reach freezing point, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Any turbulence can then quickly break up the ice.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk