A woman who has been caring for people for almost 75 years said it has "always been an honour".

Ninety-year-old Mary Houghton, who works at Tudor Bank Nursing Home in Southport, recently received her second lifetime achievement award.

She has been working at the home for three decades, joining the staff the week after she retired from being a nurse in the town's hospital.

She said she was "shocked and humbled" by the honour, adding: "It's not work to me, never has been."

