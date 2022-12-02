A light show is set to transform Liverpool Cathedral to tell the story of the Nativity.

The Light Before Christmas: The Angels Are Coming! is the work of artistic collaboration, Luxmuralis, who are known for creating immersive art installations including Space, The Universe and Everything.

Artistic director Peter Walker said: "We essentially create the stained glass windows of our times, telling stories which stained glass windows - for hundreds of years - have done."

The display runs from 16:30 GMT to 20:30 until 9 December.

