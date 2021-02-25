A two-week-old rhino calf has explored her enclosure for the first time with her mother.

The greater one-horned rhino was born on 14 October at Chester Zoo as part of its breeding programme.

The animals are typically found in India and Nepal and are listed as vulnerable to extinction.

The calf will be named Thuli, Jiya or Bahula after a public poll.

