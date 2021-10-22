An illuminated art trail on Liverpool's waterfront is set to shine brightly for a 17-night show.River of Light will feature 10 installations in a 2km (1.2 mile) walking trail created by local, national and international artists.

The lights will glow each evening until 6 November.

The city's council previously said this year's theme was "unexpected twist" in a nod to the World Gymnastics Championships 2022 taking place over the same period.

