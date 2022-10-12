A Merseyside chef is teaching people in Liverpool how to use a slow cooker to help cut energy costs.

Adam Franklin is running sessions to help people make healthier food for less.

Colin Pryor from Feeding Liverpool, which works in communities across the city, said it costs about 56p to use a slow cooker for eight hours compared to £5 to use a conventional oven to cook a Sunday roast.

"It's a massive saving," he said.

