Fire crews in Merseyside say there has been an increase in cases of people taking unnecessary risks to try to keep warm as they struggle with rising fuel prices.

Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service gave BBC North West Tonight exclusive access to a demonstration highlighting the dangers of tampering with electricity or gas meters.

There are also warnings about the dangers of using electric blankets, candles and portable heaters.

