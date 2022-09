The home of John Lennon's mother, which was dubbed the House of Sin, has fetched nearly £280,000 at auction.

Omega Auctions said the three-bedroom house on Blomfield Road in Liverpool sold for £279,500.

Lennon and Sir Paul McCartney rehearsed at the house in their first band The Quarrymen.

