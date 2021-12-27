Artists hope to make Liverpool fans' walk to Anfield stadium "more interesting" after creating large murals of the club's legends.

Their works - depicting Sir Kenny Dalglish and Mohamed Salah among others - have brightened up the hoardings outside the ground, which is being expanded to include 7,000 extra seats.

The murals, which also portray Robbie Fowler, Roberto Firmino and Luis Diaz, will eventually be sold to raise funds for the LFC Foundation charity.

