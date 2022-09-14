Boats, tugs and ferries on the River Mersey have taken part in a large display in tribute to the Queen.

About 20 working vessels blew their horns and a piper played before and after the minute-long display.

River tugs sprayed water from their fire cannons as members of the public lined both sides of the river to watch.

The display included the Mersey Ferries, the Disney Magic cruise liner, RNLI lifeboats, river tugs and pilot launch boats.

