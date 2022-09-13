Olivia Pratt-Korbel's classmates have been praised by their head teacher for their resilience as they return to school after their friend's killing.

The nine-year-old was shot during a struggle when a gunman burst into her home in Liverpool.

Her head teacher at St Margaret Mary's Catholic Junior School Rebecca Wilkinson said Olivia had "oozed kindness".

Mrs Wilkinson said the youngsters were considering building a rose garden and naming part of the playground in memory of the nine-year-old.

