The mother of Olivia Pratt-Korbel has called on those responsible for her daughter's murder to come forward.

Speaking with a bandaged arm in an emotional appeal, Cheryl Korbel, 46, said: "You know you've done wrong, so you need to own up."

The nine-year-old girl was shot when a gunman chased another man into her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, on 22 August. She later died in hospital.

Ms Korbel described Olivia as her "little shadow".

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk