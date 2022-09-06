The dad of a nine-year-old girl who was killed in her own home has spoken of the laughter she brought to her family's life.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally wounded as her mother tried to stop a gunman chasing another man into their home in Liverpool on the evening of 22 August.

Olivia's dad John Francis Pratt said she was a "real bright spark" as the family released footage of the pair at a Christmas Market in Liverpool city centre.

