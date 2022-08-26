Footage showing the arrest of a man on suspicion of murdering nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel has been released by police.

Olivia was killed as her mother struggled with a gunman at the door of their house in Dovecot, Liverpool, on Monday.

Merseyside Police said a 36-year-old man from Huyton had been arrested after an operation involving armed officers in Merseyside on Thursday night.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk