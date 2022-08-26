There is a "lot of national support" for Merseyside Police's investigation into the death of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, the home secretary has said.

The nine-year-old was fatally shot in the chest as her mother struggled with a gunman at the door of their house in Dovecot, Liverpool, on Monday.

On a visit to the city, Priti Patel said the government was allocating £500,000 to Merseyside to counter crime and provide mental health support after Olivia's death and three other recent killings.

She said she was "working with the police" to ensure investigations into all four deaths were properly resourced.

