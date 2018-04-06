A huge mandala has been carved into parkland to show people "the realms of what art can be", its creator has said.

The artwork, which covers an area the size of one-and-a-half football pitches, has been cut into Knowsley's Halewood Park by artist James Brunt.

He said he wanted the temporary work to inspire people and leave a legacy.

Referring to a circle in the ancient Sanskrit language, the mandala represents the universe in Hinduism and Buddhism and is often used for sacred rites, meditation, colour therapy and henna designs.

