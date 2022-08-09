Footage of an expert's call for Liverpool's Albert Dock to be saved from demolition has been unearthed as part of a BBC project.

Architectural critic Ian Nairn made his impassioned plea in his 1967 BBC series, Nairn's North.

The dock, which opened in 1846 but fell into decline in the 1960s, was redeveloped as a visitor attraction in the 1980s and went on to become home to art gallery Tate Liverpool and ITV's This Morning programme.

The footage has been released as part of the BBC Rewind archive project to help celebrate its centenary.

The BBC is giving the public access to thousands of films reflecting life around the UK since the 1940s.

