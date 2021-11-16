A mother who lost her baby after having Covid-19 during her pregnancy has shared her story to encourage other women to get vaccinated.

Coronavirus vaccines were not available when Toni Dennan, who had been shielding at her Cheshire home, was rushed into emergency care in 2020.

She told BBC North West Tonight that while she had since had another daughter, remembering what happened "doesn't get any easier".

If you have been affected by issues raised in this article, help and support is available at BBC Action Line.

