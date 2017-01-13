A tortoise is "even faster" after being fitted with Meccano wheels after a rat chewed its front legs, its owner has said.

The 23-year-old Hermann's tortoise called Eddie was attacked by a rat while asleep in a garden in Warrington, Cheshire.

After having the front legs amputated, Dr Sergio Silvetti, of Rutland House Veterinary Hospital, St Helens, fitted Meccano wheels to give the reptile its mobility back.

Ben McNicholas said Eddie's family was "over the moon" with the tortoise's recovery.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk