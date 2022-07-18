Former champion gymnast Beth Tweddle has taken part in the Queen's Baton Relay ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Tweddle, who topped the podium at the 2002 games in Manchester, started Monday's relay on Liverpool's waterfront.

She said it was "a huge honour" to take the baton on in the city where she trained for her success.

