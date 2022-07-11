Police have released CCTV footage of the moment schoolgirl Ava White's killer ran away from the murder scene

The 12-year-old was stabbed to death in Liverpool city centre after a row over a Snapchat video in November 2021.

A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, claimed he accidentally stabbed her in self-defence but he was found guilty of murder.

He was sentenced to life with a minimum of 13 years at Liverpool Crown Court.

