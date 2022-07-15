A woman from Liverpool has said soaring energy bills mean she "really, really struggles" and she feels like "the whole world is falling apart" because of the cost of living crisis.

Katie Dennison-Strachan, 24, has taken a break from her nursing degree and is currently receiving Universal Credit while looking for a job but said the payment does not cover her bills and her monthly gas bill has doubled.

She said she has no thyroid so she gets cold "very easily" but fears costly bills.

Ms Dennison-Strachan added that she was just doing "enough to survive and get by" but is still getting into debt.

Ms Dennison-Strachan's story is featured as part of a cost-of-living series on BBC North West Tonight at 18:30 BST on Friday 15 July.

If yo have been affected by issues raised in this report, support is available through the BBC's Action Line.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk