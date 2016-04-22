The first peak inside a new £38m replica Shakespearean theatre in Merseyside has been unveiled ahead of its opening next month.

The 450-seater Shakespeare North Playhouse in Prescot, Merseyside, will be the only 17th Century-style timber cockpit theatre outside London.

Siobhan Noble, from Shakespeare North, said she hoped the new theatre would "inspire, bolster creativity and make people feel proud to be from Knowsley".

It is due to open on 15 July.

