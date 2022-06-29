An MP has condemned a police force's decision to carry out an armed stop and search of two black men in Liverpool.

Footage of officers stopping the men in Toxteth has emerged on social media, leading to criticism over whether it was "proportionate or necessary".

Liverpool Riverside MP Kim Johnson said she would pursue her concerns with Merseyside Police.

The force said the search had been "justified and appropriate" and in line with established procedures.

