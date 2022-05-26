Liverpool City Region holds first walking and cycling summit

The Liverpool city region has secured 12 million pounds of funding for an improved walking and cycling network across the region.

Mayor Steve Rotheram made the announcement at the area’s first Active Travel Summit bringing together advocates, activists and policymakers to discuss the future of walking and cycling in the Liverpool City Region.

Radio Merseyside reporter - and keen cycle user - Ellis Palmer was at Mann Island and spoke to a broad range of policymakers and activists about their experiences of active travel and what they'd like to see done in the future.

(Photo shows Rosslyn Colderley, Chris Boardman, Steve Rotheram, and Simon O'Brien on the Strand on 24 May 2022. Credit: Liverpool City Region)