Former world boxing champion Tony Bellew has taken up a new challenge as he fights to get out-of-work youngsters in his home city of Liverpool into employment and away from crime.

He is a director of sport for Weapons Down Gloves Up, an initiative that provides those who sign up with boxing coaching, education and a guaranteed job interview.

The retired boxer said the idea was give everyone "that ray of light" and help them find their way into the world of work.

All 120 young people who have completed the course so far have found jobs, but Bellew said he was not going to stop "until I've got 1,000 kids into full-time employment".

