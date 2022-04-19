Hydrogen fuel is being trialled at Unilever's Wirral factory as a greener alternative to fossil fuels.

The boiler at Port Sunlight has been switched over to hydrogen from natural gas for a few weeks.

The tests are aimed at understanding the potential of powering big industrial factories with greener energy.

