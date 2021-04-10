NHS staff have enjoyed a day at the races as a thank you for their tireless work on the front line fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The Jockey Club donated 10,000 tickets to celebrate the "heroics of our NHS staff across the region" on the first day of this year's Grand National festival.

Covid regulations curtailed the famous race meeting in 2020 and 2021, keeping the usual crowds away from Aintree.

Earlier, the Princess Royal has joined thousands of racegoers as crowds returned to the racecourse.

