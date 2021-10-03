Doctors and nurses in Liverpool are trying to educate people about the dangers of carrying knives as they say they are seeing more and more younger people in hospital with stabbing injuries.

Nurse clinician Rob Jackson said "nobody bats an eyelid" when a stabbing injury comes into hospital, because they are increasingly common.

He said 18 people aged under 21 recently died from single stab wounds in the city and people needed to understand it was "down to luck whether you survive".

Trauma surgeon Nikhil Misra, who is training people in first aid for stabbing injuries, said he wanted to show people how powerful pressing hard on a bleeding wound was, adding: "It can save a life."

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk