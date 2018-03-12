Royalty came face-to-face with the Diddy Men of Knotty Ash when Prince Edward spent his birthday morning in Liverpool.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex were there to open the Happiness Hall - a newly refurbished community space - funded by the area's most famous former resident.

The Diddy men were an important part of the late Sir Ken Dodd's act.

Money from the comedian, who died in 2018, has restored the church hall close to where he went to school.

