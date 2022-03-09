A council worker from Liverpool has used his annual leave to travel to Poland to help refugees fleeing war-torn Ukraine.

Paul Stratton, 44, and his brother Gary, 41, travelled to the city of Przemysl, close to the border, to help with the influx of evacuees.

The pair said they were doing what they could using a Polish phrasebook.

Mr Stratton, a Liverpool City Council fraud investigator, said it was a "terrifying situation" and added the refugees were at risk of exploitation.

