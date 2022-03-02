A British man who travelled to Ukraine to help his family flee the country said he was "making Molotov cocktails" as the situation had escalated.

Ian Umney, 28, quit his teaching job in St Helens, Merseyside, to join his wife Nelia and two-year-old son in the south-eastern city of Nikopol.

He had hoped they could flee before Russian forces arrived in the city but said he was "not sure if we will be able to get out safely".

He told BBC North West Tonight: "I have to now step up and do the next level of assistance, which is bearing arms and bearing weapons."

