Communities across Liverpool have united to help the people of Ukraine by providing donations for those in need.

It comes as fighting continues in the country with the Russian defence ministry warning Kyiv residents that it is preparing to hit targets in the Ukrainian capital.

Within 90 minutes of launching the appeal, a room in a Polish community centre had been filled with donations including nappies, toiletries and sleeping bags.

Michael Frackowiak, who organised the collection, described the response so far as "amazing" but added that it was "only the beginning".

