A teenager with cystic fibrosis, who has danced since the age of seven as a way to keep himself healthy, has been awarded a scholarship to a prestigious ballet school.

Liverpool's Tom Oakley, 18, who competed on the BBC's The Greatest Dancer, is set to start at Rambert School of Ballet and Contemporary Dance in Twickenham.

The scholarship was set up in memory of musician and songwriter Michael Molloy, who died in a coach crash while returning from a music festival in 2012.

Mr Oakley said he would "never in a million years" have expected to get to where he is now, but the news had "sunken in a bit".

