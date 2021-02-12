Chinese New Year: Excitement builds in Liverpool for celebrations
The Covid pandemic has meant recent Chinese New Year celebrations have been held online, but Liverpool will be marking this new lunar year - the Year of the Tiger - back in the city centre.
Performers say they are excited to be taking part in the city's line-up at the Chinese arch.
Hung Gar Kung Fu will be performing "physically demanding" tiger-inspired moves.
