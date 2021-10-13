The coach of a Widnes boxing club for people living with Parkinson's disease has said it is working to give people "a better of quality of life".

Tommy O'Connor, 69, set up Rock Steady Boxing in Widnes after he was diagnosed with the condition in 2013.

Medical research has shown that exercise such as boxing, which improves balance and co-ordination, can slow the progress of Parkinson's.

One of the club's members, Jackie Wilson, said she joined the club at "rock bottom" and it had helped her regain her confidence.

"I'm so much steadier on my feet," she said.

