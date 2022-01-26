Cheshire Police has thanked victims for coming forward after suffering a "horrendous campaign" of stalking.

Matthew Hardy, 30, harassed women online by creating fake social media accounts to spread lies about them and has been jailed for nine years.

He would relentlessly message his victims, leaving them in constant fear that they were being watched and what would happen next.

He pleaded guilty to stalking involving fear of violence and harassment after breaching a restraining order.

